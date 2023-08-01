Near record heat continues into the weekend

Acadiana's two-month long heat wave will continue for the foreseeable future with daily highs threatening some long-standing records at least into the weekend.

There could be a few more late afternoon showers and a few storms for Wednesday afternoon, and with a better establishment of southwest winds Thursday, our highs might fall just short of 100°...more like 98-99°.

Rob Perillo/KATC

100° afternoons should return Friday through Monday with daily maximum readings between 100-101°.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rob Perillo/KATC

No matter the high at 98° or 101°, the heat index will reach 115-118° daily, this the NWS is maintaining and Excessive Heat Warning for all of Acadiana Wednesday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

There could be a subtle break in the overall pattern into next week with the prospect of more persistent afternoon storms (30% for now), perhaps holding our daytime highs closer to the mid-upper 90s mid-late next week...not much, but a slight improvement.

But don't hold your breath for better rain chances or sub-100° weather any time soon, as there are times when these exceedingly hot waves of weather are harder to break than what the models might tell us otherwise...we'll see.

The tropics as far as the Gulf is concerned remain quiet, but there could be a change in the pattern by mid-month that could allow a tropical wave/disturbance migrate our way in the 12-14 day time-frame.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The prime of hurricane season is just 2-3 weeks away.

