Mostly sunny weekend with low rain chances

The first weekend of meteorological summer for Acadiana should be a nice one, albeit with high temperatures pushing the lower 90s.

High pressure aloft building across the area Friday will continue to expand into Saturday knocking our rain chances down to 10% or less.

Rob Perillo/KATC

There might be a small ripple/disturbance in the atmosphere Sunday to allow for a few more afternoon storms, but rain chances look to be no higher than 20%

Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies this weekend with highs near 90° Saturday and a few degrees hotter on Sunday, with relatively tolerable humidity.

Lows this weekend with a very light northerly wind will be almost pleasant with morning readings generally in the upper 60s to near 70°.

And mind the ultraviolet index, the sun is approaching it's summer apex over the next few weeks pegging the index in the 11-12 range this weekend on a scale of 0-11!

Rob Perillo/KATC

And starting Saturday, Acadiana's day length reaches 14 hours, peaking around the solstice, June 21, at 14 hours and 6 minutes.

Acadiana will keep 14 hours or more of daylight through July 9th.

Moving into next week, the pattern looks to get gradually hotter and more humid with highs pushing the mid-90s mid-late in the week while night time lows rise into the steamier mid-70s.

Rain chances most of next week will be near 10% or less, but should improve with scattered activity anticipated for next weekend.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile in the tropics, satellite imagery and reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that the disturbance, Potential tropical Cyclone #1, in the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico had not become better organized Friday afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

PTC #1 remained a lopsided, disorganized system Friday afternoon and will primarily be a rain-maker across South Florida into Saturday whether it becomes a tropical storm or not...which will still be possible prior to an expected landfall of the low pressure system by midday Saturday.

Rainfall totals in South Florida could reach the 4-8 inch range with isolated areas possible receiving up to a foot...fortunately the system will be moving our of the region Sunday.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel