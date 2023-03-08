More spring warmth Thursday but a couple of fronts are on the way

More spring warmth is expected for Acadiana Thursday, but a couple of fronts are on the way, with the secondary frontal system making a more substantial temperature impact into next week.

Expect another mild night for the area into Thursday morning with fair skies early leading to increasing clouds and areas of fog by morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Latest model guidance is a little more aggressive on fog development overnight as compared with yesterday.

Once again temperatures will be almost 20° above normal with lows in the upper 60s to near 70° Thursday morning.

Look for mostly cloudy skies in the morning Thursday giving way to mostly sunny skies into the afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

High temperatures will reach the mid-80s.

While on Wednesday, Lafayette came within 1° of the record high of 86° set in 1911, the record Thursday of 91°, also set in 1911, will not be threatened.

Rob Perillo/KATC

By Friday, a fizzling frontal system will approach the area along with fizzling showers.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain chances Friday will be in the 30-40% range, and don't expect enough to settle the dust...and the pollen.

Highs Friday will be closer to the mid-70s dropping into the upper 50s for Saturday morning.

The same weak front will move back northward as a warm front Saturday.

While Saturday will start off on the cooler side, it should warm back up into the lower 80s under partly cloudy skies for the afternoon.

The warmth (and humidity) will increase further Sunday ahead of another, more robust front arrives Sunday night.

Rain chances Sunday afternoon near 20%, should rise to 40-50% Sunday night...but again, don't expect much significant rain.

Following Sunday night's front look for mostly sunny and pleasant weather Monday through Wednesday with highs closer to the mid-60s Monday and Tuesday warming into the lower-mid 70s by Wednesday.

Our next potential weather-maker should arrive toward the end of next week accompanied by what should be a better chance of showers and thunderstorms...which could ultimately set-up another fine weekend next weekend.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------

