More high heat but storms later this weekend could help

More high heat remains in the forecast for Acadiana through Saturday, but storms this weekend could help with the heat for a day or two, maybe three.

After a few days with some thunderstorm activity in Acadiana, the sun came back out in full force this Tuesday with temperatures soaring back into the mid-upper 90s along with heat indices in the 108-115° range.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Expect more of the same Wednesday through Saturday as temperatures inch upward toward the upper 90s.

Heat Advisories remain in effect for all of Acadiana Wednesday, and we could push Excessive Heat Warnings if heat index values begin to top out consistently in the 115° range for portions of the area in the days ahead.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain chances will remain 5% or less through Friday as the dome of upper high pressure remains the dominant feature in our local forecast.

By this weekend, an upper trough approaching from the northwest should ignite a good chance of showers and storms, some potentially strong, with gusty winds and perhaps some hail later Saturday afternoon into the evening hours.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Lingering clouds and scattered storms are expected Sunday and perhaps Monday, which could limit our highs closer to the lower 90s on those days, but we may slide back into a high heat scenario again later next week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for Acadiana.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Acadiana and Lafayette remain in the all-time hottest stretch of weather (dating back to 1893) with an average temperature, highs and lows combined, sitting at 87°...you'll see this most evident in your utility bills over the next few weeks!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel