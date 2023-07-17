More brutal heat this week; changes this weekend

Acadiana will experience its sixth week of brutal temperatures and heat indices with highs continuing in the mid-upper 90s accompanied by afternoon heat indices reaching the 110-115° mark through Saturday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for all of Acadiana Tuesday with peak indices up to 111-113° as highs approach the 96-98° range.

Rob Perillo/KATC

High pressure aloft will exert more muscle into the area starting Tuesday which will result in reduced rain chances on any given day through Friday...down to the 5% range.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Highs for the rest of the week should push the 97-99° range in most areas except near the coast.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Change could arrive this weekend, as soon as late Saturday, as a weakness in the ridge of high pressure aloft along with a weak surface trough should allow for scattered storms by Saturday afternoon/evening and perhaps more widespread activity Sunday into Monday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

If we're lucky, temperatures on either Sunday and/or Monday could break our current streak of 41 days of 90° plus heat...fingers crossed!

After early next week, it's unclear as to whether it will get exceedingly hot again or the region will get a better "taste" or topical easterlies leading to a more typical summer pattern with scattered afternoon storms with more regularity.

See the current KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest and stay cool Acadiana.

