More brutal heat this week; changes this weekend

Posted at 4:44 PM, Jul 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-17 17:44:53-04

Acadiana will experience its sixth week of brutal temperatures and heat indices with highs continuing in the mid-upper 90s accompanied by afternoon heat indices reaching the 110-115° mark through Saturday.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for all of Acadiana Tuesday with peak indices up to 111-113° as highs approach the 96-98° range.

High pressure aloft will exert more muscle into the area starting Tuesday which will result in reduced rain chances on any given day through Friday...down to the 5% range.

Highs for the rest of the week should push the 97-99° range in most areas except near the coast.

Change could arrive this weekend, as soon as late Saturday, as a weakness in the ridge of high pressure aloft along with a weak surface trough should allow for scattered storms by Saturday afternoon/evening and perhaps more widespread activity Sunday into Monday.

If we're lucky, temperatures on either Sunday and/or Monday could break our current streak of 41 days of 90° plus heat...fingers crossed!

After early next week, it's unclear as to whether it will get exceedingly hot again or the region will get a better "taste" or topical easterlies leading to a more typical summer pattern with scattered afternoon storms with more regularity.

See the current KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest and stay cool Acadiana.

