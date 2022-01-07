Milder with scattered showers this weekend; chilly again into next week

Well, it's been a nice end to the week with mostly sunny skies and cool conditions out there.

It'll be chilly this evening as temperatures drop into the 40s.

Bradley Temperatures

But with clouds building in late tonight and more of a ESE wind back in place, readings will actually rise into the 50s by daybreak Saturday.

Expect a mostly cloudy and mild Saturday as temperatures push the lower 70s.

Bradley HRRR model

With enough energy in the upper-levels, scattered showers/few thundershowers will be possible throughout the day, although the day itself will not be a washout.

Mild tomorrow night as lows only drop into the mid-upper 60s.

Scattered showers and some thunderstorms will be back in the forecast Sunday as a front approaches from the north.

Some of the storms that do manage to develop could produce gusty winds.

Temperatures will top out in the mid-upper 70s.

I'll be breezy this weekend with winds coming out of the south at around 12-18 mph.

Gusts will be higher at times.

Clouds will linger into Sunday night as temperatures begin to drop behind the frontal passage.

We'll start Monday in the 40s with a finish only in the 50s as skies clear.

Cool, seasonable conditions will stick around through the early-middle parts of next week.

Warming up a bit by the end of the week before potentially another front arrives by next weekend.

Overall, the up and down weather pattern will continue...

Have a great weekend!