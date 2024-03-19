Milder temperatures; rain on the way to finish the week

Moderating temperatures are in the forecast for Acadiana for the rest of the week, with periods of rain a good bet Thursday into Friday...but the weekend is looking good!

In the near term, temperatures will not be as chilly into Wednesday morning with lows in the low-mid 40s in most locations.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Wednesday, look for a round of some high and mid level clouds mixed with some intervals of sun by the latter part of the afternoon.

High temperatures will be closer to 70° Wednesday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Clouds will thicken Thursday with a couple of upper level disturbances producing showers and periods of rain Thursday, Thursday night into Friday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

There could be some thunder involved into Thursday evening, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The Storm Prediction Center however, does have southern, southwestern and coastal Acadiana hatched in for a low end, marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for the slim chance of an isolated severe storm during our rainy period.

These next weather-makers look to keep the strongest storms and heaviest rains offshore.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Nonetheless, between Thursday and Friday up to 1-2" might be possible...with lesser amounts the farther north.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The good news is that the bulk of the rains should end around Friday afternoon setting-up what should be a stellar spring weekend.

Thereafter, the next weather-maker(s) should arrive early next week with a better chance of stronger storms Monday into Tuesday...but any severe weather threat, should one develop, is not clear at this time.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Seasonal Pollen Note:

Rob Perillo/KATC

The Acadiana pollen count has now risen to the usual spring levels, albeit a week or two late, but those who suffer...already know.

------------------------------------------------------------

