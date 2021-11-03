Mild with more clouds Wednesday; turning much cooler Thursday

Mostly clear and cool conditions through our Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s as we approach the lunchtime hour.

You'll start to notice more clouds out there by the afternoon

As a result, temperatures will top out slightly cooler in the lower 70s, but it'll still be a mild day.

A few scattered light showers will be possible this evening as an upper-level feature pushes through.

However, not much rainfall is expected with most of us picking up a 0,10" of rainfall or less.

Bradley Graf Model

Chilly conditions tonight as temperatures drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s by morning.

Lingering cloud cover behind this feature on Thursday will lead to much cooler conditions as temperatures will be hard pressed to reach the lower 60s by the afternoon.

Thereafter, some very nice and pleasant weather will be moving into the area.

Mostly sunny on Friday as temperatures hold in the upper 60s.

Plentiful sunshine this weekend.

We'll see morning starts in the mid-upper 40s and afternoon finishes in the low-mid 70s!

A bit of a moderating temperature trend into next week.

Have a great day!