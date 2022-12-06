Mild spring pattern continues; showers for the weekend

Acadiana's mild spring pattern will continue into the weekend with the prospect of foggy mornings and eventually a better chance of scattered showers and perhaps a few storms by Saturday night.

In the near term, look for fair and mild conditions into Tuesday evening with a better chance of some fog developing by daybreak.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures overnight will be near where our daytime highs should be this time of year, in the mid-upper 60s.

After morning fog and clouds, look for another partly sunny and warm day Wednesday with near record temperatures expected with a high of 82° in Lafayette.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The record of December 7th is 82° set in 1998...and pending the official report, Tuesday afternoon temperatures at least tied the record of 82° set back in 1956.

Rob Perillo/KATC

There may be a slight chance (10-20%) of a "streamer" shower that may come out of the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday with the best chance of any precipitation over toward Southwest Louisiana. Any shower activity will be quite brief.

Much the same can be expected for Acadiana Thursday and Friday with a change likely to come this weekend.

A frontal system will advance into the region Friday and become nearly stationary somewhere between Central and Southern Louisiana this weekend.

Meanwhile, an upper level disturbance is expected to trigger scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms late Saturday, into Saturday night, ending by midday Sunday (timing of course may change 5 days out).

Rob Perillo/KATC

And don't expect a whole lot of rain this weekend with rain totals likely less than 1/2", but once again, a good part of the weekend will be cloudy and occasionally rainy which will make it six weekends in a row of unsettled weather dating back through the entire month of November.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The pattern next week is expected to get more dynamic with the chance of scattered showers a possibility again late Monday into Tuesday.

By late Tuesday, Tuesday night or Wednesday a strong cold front along with a vigorous upper low pressure system will likely bring scattered to numerous thunderstorms to the region with the possibility of some severe weather as well.

Acadiana could see a pretty good soaking with the system mid-next week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Behind the front sharply cooler/colder conditions are expected toward the end of next week with highs getting pushed down closer to the 50s and 60s while lows dip into the 30s and 40s.

It remains impossible to forecast whether we'll see any freezes with the colder weather, but the Euro Ensemble Model indicates that chilly conditions could stick around through Christmas...we'll see.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

