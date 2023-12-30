Watch Now
Mild finish to 2023...unsettled, wet first week of 2024

TrueView Tomorrow night 2022.png
Rob Perillo/KATC
TrueView Tomorrow night 2022.png
Posted at 4:37 PM, Dec 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-30 17:37:14-05

The weather will finish 2023 in fine fashion for Acadiana with plenty of sun accompanied by afternoon temperatures reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s...but plenty of changes are in store for the first week of the new year.

In the near term, it will be another chilly night for Acadiana with lows ranging from the mid-upper 30s south to near the freezing/frost zone for the northern parishes.

ICAST Lows Tonight.png

After the chilly start Sunday, look for lots of sun with temperatures warming into the upper 60s to lower 70s courtesy of southwesterly winds.

ICAST High Tomorrow.png

New Year's Eve should be milder with lows and midnight temperatures hovering around the upper 40s to lower 50s.

TrueView Tomorrow night 2022.png

Clouds and a few scattered showers may arrive by daybreak Monday as a cool front traverses the area into the afternoon.

graf sat.gif

Any scattered shower activity (40%) should end by midday Monday with some sun possible late in the day.

Seasonably cooler temperatures will return to the area Monday into Tuesday with plenty of sun likely, especially early Tuesday.

euro sat.gif

Acadiana's next significant weather-maker should arrive late Tuesday night into Wednesday as a weak area of low pressure develops in the Gulf of Mexico.

This system should bring a decent soaking of 1-1.5" to the area...no severe weather nor flooding is expected.

rain totals sat.gif

After a brief break late Wednesday into Thursday, another weather system should bring more rains to the area Friday into Saturday, and then again by Tuesday of the following week.

7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png

The pattern looks similarly busy through the 2nd week of January with temperatures possible getting there coldest so far by mid-month...we'll see!

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------
