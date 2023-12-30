Mild finish to 2023...unsettled, wet first week of 2024

The weather will finish 2023 in fine fashion for Acadiana with plenty of sun accompanied by afternoon temperatures reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s...but plenty of changes are in store for the first week of the new year.

In the near term, it will be another chilly night for Acadiana with lows ranging from the mid-upper 30s south to near the freezing/frost zone for the northern parishes.

After the chilly start Sunday, look for lots of sun with temperatures warming into the upper 60s to lower 70s courtesy of southwesterly winds.

New Year's Eve should be milder with lows and midnight temperatures hovering around the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Clouds and a few scattered showers may arrive by daybreak Monday as a cool front traverses the area into the afternoon.

Any scattered shower activity (40%) should end by midday Monday with some sun possible late in the day.

Seasonably cooler temperatures will return to the area Monday into Tuesday with plenty of sun likely, especially early Tuesday.

Acadiana's next significant weather-maker should arrive late Tuesday night into Wednesday as a weak area of low pressure develops in the Gulf of Mexico.

This system should bring a decent soaking of 1-1.5" to the area...no severe weather nor flooding is expected.

After a brief break late Wednesday into Thursday, another weather system should bring more rains to the area Friday into Saturday, and then again by Tuesday of the following week.

The pattern looks similarly busy through the 2nd week of January with temperatures possible getting there coldest so far by mid-month...we'll see!

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

