Mild days and cool nights ahead; 2021 hurricane season officially comes to an end

Well, it is a good time to be in the weather lab!

For starters, today marked the official end of the 2021 hurricane season.

Although it was a relatively quiet second half of the year, it was once again a very active and brutal year as a whole with 21 named storms.

Unfortunately, the season was marked by powerful category 4 hurricane Ida and the devastation it brought to the southeastern parts of the state.

It is important to mention that there is still plenty of need down across the bayou and river parishes.

I think I speak for all of us but I, for one, am happy to put this season to rest...

Switching gears to our weather this week, it has certainly been on a roll.

It'll stay nice through the rest of the week, although we will see temperatures well above normal for December.

Generally fair skies will be place tonight as overnight lows settle into the mid-upper 40s.

Bradley Overnight Lows

Some patchy could be possible late tonight in spots, but the signal looks even stronger for Thursday and Friday mornings.

Bradley Graf model

Mostly sunny with some clouds on Wednesday as temperatures top out in the middle 70s by the afternoon.

Overnight lows will be in the 50s for the rest of the week with afternoon highs in the mid-upper 70s both Thursday/Friday.

More clouds are expected on Friday as moisture continues to increase across the atmospheric column.

The weekend looks mild with at least some isolated rain chances in the forecast.

Models are still having a difficult time pinpointing the pattern, so some changes to that could be possible.

We'll watch the trends...

Have a good one!