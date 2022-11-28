Lower end risk of severe storms Tuesday; tornado outbreak to our north possible

While a significant severe weather outbreak will be possible well north of Acadiana Tuesday, scattered showers and a few storms for our area may carry a slight risk of damaging winds and perhaps an isolated tornado spin-up.

A robust weather system rolling out of the Rockies Monday night is expected to bring favorable conditions and jet stream dynamics for a significant severe weather outbreak primarily from Northeastern Louisiana, into Southeastern Arkansas, Southwestern Tennessee, and a large part of Mississippi Tuesday into Tuesday night.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has portions of the Lower Mississippi Valley hatched in for a "moderate risk", a level 4 out of 5, for severe super cell thunderstorms that could be capable of producing damaging, long-tracked tornadoes and damaging winds in the moderate risk area.

Meanwhile, activity in Acadiana is expected to be more scattered in nature Tuesday into Tuesday night. with a "slight Risk", level 2 out of 5, for a few severe storms for all of Acadiana.

The main concern for our area would be a few isolated severe storms that may bring a brief tornado spin-up and/or damaging winds anytime into Tuesday afternoon and into the evening hours prior to a front clearing the area toward daybreak Wednesday.

Rain chances with this system will be in the 70-80% range, with activity overall being more of the hit and miss variety.

Any showers and storms across Acadiana will be moving quickly so flooding will not be a concern Tuesday/Tuesday night with most areas catching anywhere from near 1/4 inch up to an inch or more in a few isolated spots.

It will become breezy and stay seasonably warm for our Tuesday with highs reaching the mid-upper 70s.

Strong and gusty winds will develop across the area Tuesday (feeding into the more concentrated activity to our north) with gusts as high as 30-35 mph possible, especially during the afternoon hours Tuesday.

A cool front will push the showers and storms out of the area prior to daybreak Wednesday with breezy and chilly conditions to return to the area Wednesday night into Thursday.

Milder to seasonably warm temperatures will return to the area Friday into the weekend with finally some low end rain chances at worst for our weekend!

We managed to have rain every Saturday in November and the first week of December should end that run.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest and stay with KATC Tuesday should any severe weather develop in our area.

