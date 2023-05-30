Low rain chances continue; Hurricane Center eying Gulf

Acadiana's relatively quiet pattern is expected to continue for the rest of the week with rain chances remaining near 20% or less, but those chances could improve for the weekend.

Meanwhile, in the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is keeping an eye on an area of disturbed weather in the Central Gulf of Mexico.

A weak trough of low pressure has only a marginal chance (20%) for development through the next 7 days, with this system in all likelihood drifting toward the Florida Peninsula into the weekend, then the Bahamas and into the Atlantic, where it may ultimately have a better chance of development.

Rob Perillo/KATC

No direct impacts with any potential system are expected for Acadiana and Louisiana, with the exception of the possibility of breezier conditions in the offshore waters of Southeast Louisiana later this week if some organization takes place.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Otherwise locally, expect pretty much the same weather we've experienced over the weekend and Monday with partly cloudy skies accompanied by a slight, 20% chance or less, of an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm for the rest of the week.

Latest Power Doppler 3, Acadiana's Radar

Expect fair to partly cloudy and relatively comfortable nights/mornings with readings ranging from the upper 60s to lower 70s while daytime highs are expected to stay in the range of the upper 80s to lower 90s through the end of the week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

By the weekend, it appears that a few disturbances may wrangle our way from the northwest which could set the stage for a better chance of scattered afternoon showers and some storms this weekend into early next week...but I wouldn't stop watering the gardens any time soon!

The pattern will continue to slowly edge into a summer climate later next week...but then again, in addition to the beginning of the Atlantic hurricane season on Thursday June 1st, it will also be the beginning of meteorological summer!

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

