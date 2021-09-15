Lingering tropical showers into the weekend

Lingering tropical showers and a few thunderstorms will remain in Acadiana's forecast into the weekend as the remnants of Nicholas slowly dissipates across the area.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, Tropical Depression Nicholas was drifting into Western Acadia and Northern Vermilion Parishes.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Scattered mainly nuisance tropical showers have been rotating counter-clockwise around the low pressure system with much the same expected for Thursday and Friday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for portions of Acadiana through Thursday morning, primarily because with our saturated grounds, any slow-moving thunderstorm that may pop-up at any time over the next day could be problematic...although most activity shouldn't be that heavy.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Nonetheless, remnant tropical systems always have to be monitored for potential storm flare-ups near their centers.

For now though, it appears that the forecast for Acadiana will include a 60-70% chance of scattered showers and a few storms, primarily during the afternoon hours, but there will probably be periods of a sun and cloud mix as well.

Any activity will be more of a brief disruption rather than the most prevalent part of our days.

Daytime highs will slowly crawl back into the mid-80s in the days ahead.

Little change in the pattern with lingering tropical moisture, will keep a pretty good chance of scattered showers and a few storms through early next week.

A change in the pattern may arrive mid-late next week as a weak frontal boundary approaches the area which could temporarily lower (but not eliminate completely) rain chances and perhaps help to reduce our overnight lows by a few degrees.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile and elsewhere in the tropics, a disturbance near the Bahamas and one in the far Eastern Atlantic show promise for development over the next couple of days.

Rob Perillo/KATC

These systems may not impact land in the Western Hemisphere...but the disturbance near the U.S. could bring elevated winds and surf to portions of the East Coast over the next few days.

Locally, there are no threats to the Gulf of Mexico expected for at least the next week.

Nicholas Notes: To date, Nicholas produced roughly a 4-6" rainfall across most of Acadiana with a few spots near 10" or more, primarily across portions of Evangeline, Northern St Landry and into Avoyelles parishes late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

It appears that most of Acadiana did indeed dodge yet another "tropical" bullet.

------------------------------------------------------------

