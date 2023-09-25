Lingering showers few storms Tuesday; drier into weekend

Lingering showers and a few thunderstorms remain in the forecast for Acadiana into Tuesday but drier and sunnier weather is expected later this week and into the weekend.

A weak upper disturbance and frontal trough draped across the Northern Gulf States once again produced scattered showers and a few storms in the Acadiana area Monday afternoon, with the bulk of the weather centered over the eastern and southwestern part of the state.

Latest Power Doppler 3

The same set-up is expected to ignite more scattered activity Tuesday, with most of us in the 40-50% on the chances of getting wet.

Rob Perillo/KATC

In the near term, some rain shower activity is likely to persist into the evening hours with activity tapering after might.

Lows tonight will be in the above normal low-mid 70s.

Tuesday will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies with a 50/50 chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.

High temperature Tuesday will be near 89-91° in most areas.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain chances should begin to decrease Wednesday as the disturbance and a weak frontal trough slips and dissipates in the northern Gulf Of Mexico.

The rest of the week looks nice with partly cloudy skies and shower activity staying offshore, while daily afternoon temperatures reach near the lower 90s.

Lots of sun and dry weather is expected for the weekend into a good chunk of next week...and there is no real prospect of a nice fall front at least for a couple of weeks more.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile in the tropics, there's not a while lot going on concerning the Gulf of Mexico...a weak upper trough may persist for a few more days in the Gulf, but zero development expected here at this time.

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Philippe will crawl slowly well northeast of the Eastern Caribbean while a secondary system, possibly "Rina" is expected to develop behind Philippe.

Both systems will not be impacting the Gulf.

Rob Perillo/KATC

While it's getting late in the season, and we don't see any threat to our region into the first 10 days or so into October, given the extremely warm Gulf of Mexico water temperatures, we still cannot rule out a system later next month.

But overall, it's looking better and better for us this season with each passing day!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel