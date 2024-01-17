Lighter freeze tonight; milder Thursday...freezing again into weekend

A lighter freeze in store for most of Acadiana tonight, with temperatures soaring back into the 60s, briefly Thursday afternoon.

The coldest temperatures for the area will likely arrive by midnight as clouds and a southeasterly wind returns to the region...in fact, temperatures may slowly rise toward the upper 30s to lower 40s by daybreak.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Cloudy skies with a few spotty showers will be possible for our Thursday as temperatures make a run through the 50s and into the low-mid 60s for the afternoon ahead of our next cold front.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rob Perillo/KATC

Another strong front arriving Thursday night, albeit not as cold as the outbreak earlier this week, will likely bring our low temperatures back into the low-mid 20s in most areas come Friday and Saturday nights...while favoring mid-20s for Lafayette.

Look for windy conditions Friday with temperatures struggling to get out of the 40s in spite of sunny skies returning.

Friday will be another breezy, blustery day with gusty northwest winds in the 15-25 mph range with some gusts over 30mph.

It will be plants, pets, pipes an people again for both Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Lots of sun and cool temperatures area expected during the daytime hours Saturday while the clouds return Sunday ahead of a more fundamental change in the pattern.

Next week will feature milder to above normal temperatures along with a more active and wet pattern, with rain chances on any given day Monday through at least the following Saturday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The last week of January into the first few days of February are definitively looking warmer and wetter than normal across the state, per the latest Climate Prediction Center 8-14 day outlooks!

Rob Perillo/KATC

Acadiana will likely see more cold weather returning sometime in February but the window for winter blasts doesn't usually occur beyond the 2nd to 3rd week of the month before spring starts knocking on our door!

