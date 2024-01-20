Last freeze for a while tonight; mild and wet next week

After a moderate to hard freeze across Acadiana Sunday morning and a chilly Sunday afternoon, look for much milder and wetter conditions for the area into next week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

In the near term, Hard Freeze Warnings remain in effect for the I-10 parishes northward through 9am Sunday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures overnight will range from the low-mid 20s for the northern parishes to the mid-upper 20s farther south, including Lafayette.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Wind chills at daybreak Sunday will once again be pushing into the teens, despite lighter winds as compared with the last 24 hours.

And with lighter winds, there should be a better chance of frost in spots by morning.

Sunday will start off mostly sunny but clouds will advance into the area ahead of the first in a series of rain/storm systems that should arrive late Monday.

Temperatures Sunday afternoon will rise and likely stay in the 40s from the afternoon through the overnight hours.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Look for a significant warm-up Monday as mild southeasterly breezes arrive from the Gulf of Mexico...highs will be near 70° Monday afternoon.

Next on the meteorological menu will be a series of weather systems that will deliver rain, and eventually some storms, starting Monday night through at least Wednesday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

There looks to be two or three rounds for the potential of locally heavy rainfall...with each round capable for producing 1-2".

The heaviest of rains may arrive Wednesday but timing, intensity and the persistence of these systems remains difficult to forecast.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The bottom line: per the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) the accumulative rains over the next 7 days could approach 4-7".

Rob Perillo/KATC

The rain won't come all at once as the total is for multiple days, but a flood threat could develop, especially toward mid-week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The Euro has become less bullish on rain totals while the GFS has maintained a steady soaking for next week...for now we'll lean toward the WPC estimates.

For now, it appears that any severe weather threats would be limited to flood potential, but by Wednesday there could also be a low end severe storm threat, likely to be determined if that will be possible sometime early in the week.

The rains and weather systems look to calm down for a brief period between late Thursday and Friday, but another round of rains may arrive Saturday.

Thereafter, the pattern looks to quiet down for several days toward the end of the 10 Day Forecast.

