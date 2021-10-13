Summer hanging on; big changes into weekend

The calendar says we're nearing mid-October, but it has certainly not been feeling like it this week across Acadiana.

Warm and humid conditions will stick with us through the rest of the week before big changes arrive in time for the weekend.

Temperatures tonight will be dropping into the lower 70s under fair to partly cloudy skies.

Some patchy fog/misty conditions could be possible by morning.

Expect intervals of clouds and sun throughout Thursday as we remain warm and muggy.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s tomorrow afternoon as those heat index values approach the mid-90s.

An isolated shower or two could be possible, but rain chances will be no better than 20%.

Much of the same heading into Friday BUT a strong front will be knocking on the doorstep.

Front will arrive on Friday evening/night.

We'll see scattered showers and a few thunderstorms out ahead and along the boundary going into Friday evening (rain chances 60%).

Bradley Graf Model

Hopefully the showers hold off until after the conclusion of the games.

Fingers crossed on that...

Behind the front, cooler and crisper conditions will filter into the region.

We may wake-up to a few leftover clouds first thing Saturday morning, but that will give way to plenty of sunshine throughout the remainder of the day.

Temperatures will struggle to reach the middle 70s by the afternoon.

It'll get downright chilly come Sunday morning as readings dip down into the lower and middle 50s.

Bradley LA Temps

Outside of some high-level clouds on Sunday, mainly sunny skies will remain in place with afternoon highs in the 70s!

The more seasonal weather will look to stick around through at least the middle parts of next week.

Enjoy!

TROPICS

No new developments expected in the short-term.

