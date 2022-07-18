July being July

A typical July pattern will continue for Acadiana over the next week to 10 days with hazy, hot and humid conditions expected along with the daily chance of an afternoon thundershower.

Rain chances look to stay in the 20% range Tuesday and likely closer to 10% into Wednesday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Toward the end of the week Acadiana may see a little more atmospheric instability, and coupled with additional moisture pooling in the area, should create an environment more conducive for afternoon shower and thunderstorm activity (30-40%) Thursday into Friday.

Overall little change in the pattern is anticipated in the KATC 10 Day Forecast.

The ongoing story for Acadiana in the near-term will be the heat with highs expected in the mid-90s over the next few days.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Heat indices will likely reach in the 103-110° for most of Acadiana, with a Heat Advisory in effect from noon to 7:00 pm Tuesday for the northern Acadiana parishes.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The heat may be a little more oppressive Wednesday before slightly better rain chance return later this week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

While it's been rather busy in the Eastern Pacific, the Atlantic tropics remain quiet and it is expected to stay that way more than likely for several weeks ahead.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Long range climate models are indicating that we might not see much in the Atlantic Basin until the first week or two into August...and indeed, the tropics can take their sweet time!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel