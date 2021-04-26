Increasing clouds, Humidity & afternoon breezes

Acadiana's weather will get cloudier, breezier and more humid over the next several days as southerly winds will dominate for most of the week.

Eventually the area should see the chances of showers and a few storms improving later this week.

In the near term, expect fair to partly cloudy skies for our Monday evening, eventually becoming mostly cloudy by daybreak.

Look for a full "Pink Super Moon" tonight as it's the first of the year...no the moon will not be pink, as the name is related to the time of the year when flowers are blooming.

The moon should appear roughly 7% larger and 15% brighter than average...clouds though should be moving into the region especially after midnight and certainly toward daybreak.

There could also be some patchy fog late and toward daybreak depending on the cloud cover, or lack of in spots...but any fog should not be too thick.

The forecast for Acadiana Tuesday and Wednesday calls for mostly cloudy skies, accompanied by breezy southerly winds.

A few intervals of afternoon sun should push our temperatures toward the mid-80s over the next few days.

South winds will be near 12-18 with gusts to 20-22 mph Tuesday, increasing to 15-25 with gusts close to 30 mph Wednesday.

There should be little change for most of Thursday, although there appears to be an increasing chance of scattered showers and storms starting late Thursday, into Thursday night and perhaps early Friday as an upper trough moves through the region.

For now, it does not appear that there will be a severe weather threat, nor persistent heavy rainfall later this week.

Thereafter, there is ZERO model agreement with the GFS promising sunny skies and comfortable humidity for the weekend while the Euro is holding back a piece of the upper trough back to the west that might take the entire weekend to pass through.

If the Euro is on the right path, then lingering showers will be a good bet this weekend...but we'll see!

So for now, the KATC 10 Day Forecast, is hedging between the two models and leaning more toward the GFS as it has been a slightly better performer in recent months.

Nonetheless, expect changes to come for the weekend forecast!

