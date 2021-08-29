Ida becomes a major hurricane

1am Sunday Update...

Rob Perillo/KATC

Ida is now a category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale.

Rapid strengthening is forecast to continue during the next 12 hours, and Ida is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it makes landfall along the Louisiana coast this afternoon.

Rapid weakening is expected after landfall.

