Hot start to weekend, storms likely to finish it

After a very hot Saturday, a change in our typical summer pattern is in store for Acadiana Sunday with a better chance of showers and storms limiting some of the high heat.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of Acadiana Saturday with highs topping out in the mid-90s accompanied by dew points in the mid 70s which will likely translate to heat index values as high 109°.

Please remember to stay hydrated, and if outdoors take plenty of breaks and get into some air conditioning...also, it is a good time to check on the elderly and infirmed.

High temperatures in the shade Saturday are expected to reach the mid-90s.

There will be a few isolated cooling showers and storms popping up across the area Saturday afternoon, but chances of getting wet should be no higher than 20-30%.

A frontal trough will advance southward toward the area Sunday which should translate into a better chance of showers and thunderstorms, and perhaps a few robust storms capable of producing strong wind gusts, torrential downpours and more frequent lighting.

Rain chances Sunday will be in the 60% range (or higher) with high temperatures limited to the lower 90s at best.

The same weak trough is expected to become nearly stationary across the area next week with chances of showers or thunderstorms on any given day in the 50-60% range.

There could be a few days next week where some areas could pick up some very heavy rains, with both the Euro and GFS models indicating a good soaking through the next 10 days.

The GFS is farther west with higher 10 day totals while the Euro favors hot spots from Eastern Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle.

The bottom line: with more clouds, showers and storms next week, our daytime highs should be closer to the mid-upper 80s, giving us a break from a very hot period dating back to May.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Elsewhere in the tropics, the Atlantic Basin is extremely quiet with no developments nor trouble spots anticipated over the next week thanks to ample African Dust and an unfavorable planetary upper wave pattern.

