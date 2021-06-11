Hot and humid this weekend; Watching tropics into next week

The relatively quiet and hot weather pattern continues across Acadiana.

We have been under the influence of a ridge of high pressure just to our west over the last several days which has kept our weather on the quieter side.

Overnight lows heading for the lower to middle 70s, so another mild and muggy night is in store.

Maybe some patchy fog/haze could be possible in spots as well.

Expect another sun and cloud mix out there on our Saturday as temperatures climb into the lower 90s.

Bradley Graf model

That heat index will sit at around 95-100° so be sure to drink plenty of fluids and stay hydrated if you plan on being outside.

Bradley Afternoon Highs

That ridge will slowly start to edge westward late Saturday evening and into Sunday allowing for a weakness in the atmosphere to move in.

I've got rain chances at around 20% late Saturday evening, especially for eastern parishes of Acadiana.

With that weakness in place on Sunday coupled with daytime heating, it will be enough to increase rain chances to around 40%.

Not everyone sees the rain, but a slightly better scattering of showers and storms is expected.

Temperatures should still manage to reach the lower 90s, but some rain cooled air will be lurking around in spots.

A pretty typical June pattern will take shape through the first half of next week rain chances sitting at around 30-40%.

Thereafter, we will have to watch what transpires out in tropics...

In the Tropics:

We continue to monitor the potential for tropical development in the SW Gulf next week.

Bradley NHC Tropical Outlook

The NHC is highlighting that spot and giving a 20% chance for something to develop there in the next 5 days.

Models still disagree on development (if any) and timing (which is to be expected when we do not have a definite circulation and still 7+ days out). Just an area of disturbed weather at this point.

Regardless of any sort of future development, a surge of tropical moisture will be moving northward by the end of the week and into the following weekend which would increase our rain chances at the very least.

Nothing to be overly worried about at this point. Just something we are keeping an eye on!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel