High rain chances continue; should ease later this week

A weak upper level low and frontal trough dropping southward into the Bayou State will insure that high rain chances will continue for Acadiana into Tuesday and Wednesday, with showers and storms also possible over the next couple of nights.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The upper low will produce plenty of clouds, and along with enhancing our shower and thunderstorm activity, our high temperatures will be held in check in the lower 80s for Tuesday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain chances will stay near 60% for most of Acadiana overnight and will be back up to 80% by Tuesday afternoon. Some locally very heavy rainfall will be possible.

While most of us will see anywhere between 1-2" Tuesday, there could be isolated hot spots of 2-4" which may cause some localized street flooding.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Showers should taper into Tuesday evening, but do expect another good chance of storms Wednesday as the upper low sits right over our region.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The same low should drift westward into Texas toward the end of the week which should allow for rain chances to gradually "lower".

And with any luck, we'll see a more typical summer-like forecast for this weekend into next week...but that also means consistently hotter temperatures will be part of the 10 Day Forecast.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Meanwhile, the Atlantic Tropics are quiet with batches of Saharan Dust also helping to keep potential systems in check.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel