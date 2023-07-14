High heat continues this weekend but some storms possible Sunday

Acadiana's more than a month long heat wave will continue through much of next week, but some scattered storms could break up the monotony Sunday and perhaps Monday afternoon and/or evening.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for all of Acadiana Saturday...with more advisories likely in the days that follow.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Acadiana's heat wave has been a part of a broader wave that extends all the way to the West Coast.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Unfortunately, despite of the chance of storms Sunday/Monday, it appears that our daily daytime highs this weekend will continue in the range of the mid-upper 90s with heat indices continuing near 110° or better each afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain chances may reach the 40-50% range late Sunday afternoon/evening and should be in the 30-40% range Monday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Thereafter, it looks drier and quite hot for much of next week.

There could be a change on the horizon for next weekend and beyond as there are hints that we may begin to see some tropical easterlies develop across the Gulf (east to west airmass movement).

This potential pattern change could ease the heat and provide scattered storms that could kick off earlier in the day, thus limiting some of the high heat...we'll see.

For now, consult the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile in the tropics, a new sub-tropical storm named Don formed in the north-central Atlantic with 45 mph winds...this system has a very limited life and may gradually weaken to a post tropical cyclone sometime this weekend or early next week with no threat to land.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Elsewhere, there are no other suspect areas nor none expected in the Atlantic Basin over the next week.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel