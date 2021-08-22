High heat continues; Henri bringing tropical storm conditions to northeast

A ridge of high pressure is very much in control across the area.

That has been leading to hot and quiet conditions this weekend.

Expect more high heat as we kick off the new week.

With any northerly component in the surface wind over the next couple of days, we could easily be talking 96 or 97 degrees for an afternoon high.

Heat index values will soar into the triple.

You'll want to continue practicing proper heat precautions if you plan on being outside for an extended period.

A heat ADVISORY will be in effect for northern parishes of Acadiana Monday afternoon where heat indices will likely be a little hotter.

One or two isolated showers and storms can't be ruled out on Monday, but rain chances will only be in the 10-20% range.

Similar set-up heading into Tuesday with a few pop-up storms for the afternoon and early evening hours.

By Wednesday, we'll start to see a break in the ridge, and thus a change in the pattern.

Slightly better rain chances will be introduced on Wednesday at around 40%.

Best rain chances of the week will come a Thursday as a tropical easterly wave sends a round of moisture our way.

As that taps into daytime heating, it'll give us a good scattering of those showers and storms.

By Friday and the upcoming weekend, a pretty typical August weather pattern will take shape as onshore flow out of the Gulf will yield to hot and humid conditions and at least a few storms for our afternoons.

We'll have to keep an eye on the NW Caribbean and extreme southern Gulf this week as models have been hinting at tropical trouble potential trying to develop down there.

We'll have to see how it plays out, but models have been trending toward high pressure steering anything that tries to develop more to our south and west.

NOTE: Nothing is organized at this time, just something we'll monitor and track this week.\

Certainly nothing that we have to be concerned about right now!

Elsewhere, the NHC is highlighting one spot way out in the Atlantic and give it a 10% of development in the next 5 days, but the feature is expected to stay out to sea

Have a great week and stay cool!

