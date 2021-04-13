Heavy rains and localized flash flooding to continue

A Flash Flood WATCH is now in effect across all Acadiana until 12 p.m. on Thursday.

This for the additional rainfall we could see over the next couple of days on top of what we have already picked on Tuesday.

Torrential downpours, frequent lightning and some hail were the main concern across the area today.

Bradley Tuesday storm totals

In fact, portions of Vermilion, Iberia, St. Martin, and St. Mary parishes have picked up 6"+. Although, that is just based off of radar estimations... some higher totals possible.

Another round of showers and storms will arrive as early as Wednesday morning.

Bradley HRRR model

The concern going forward is the additional rainfall we see piled up on top of what we have already picked up.

Here is the latest HRRR estimates which was pretty much spot on for the projection today.

Bradley HRRR Rain Estimates

Localized flash flooding will continue to be a possibility, especially in those low-lying areas and areas prone to flooding.

Remember to seek higher ground and NEVER drive through flooded roadways.

Yet another quick round of showers and storms could be possible early Thursday morning before we hopefully catch a break by the afternoon.

The pattern stays unsettled as we round out the week with some rain chances remaining in place through about Saturday morning.

We will store to clear things up as we round out the coming weekend and head into the following week.

