Heat wave breaks; scattered storms are back

Thanks to more clouds and a few thundershowers today, for the first time in 10 days Acadiana did not have a heat warning or an advisory in effect...and more scattered storms are expected to come.

Rob Perillo

High pressure aloft has weakened allowing for a more unstable atmosphere and at the same time, higher moisture content has moved into the region from the Gulf of Mexico, allowing for a few storms Monday with much the same expected Tuesday.

Rain chances are expected to gradually increase across the Acadiana region as the week wears on with our highest rain chances likely to be during the Wednesday through Saturday time-frame.

No organized severe weather is expected with our more active pattern this week, but as always, storms may contain frequent lightning, torrential downpours and some gusty winds.

As a result of the additional cloud cover and increased rain chances, daytime highs this week should be limited mostly to the upper 80s to lower 90s while morning lows stay planted mostly in the upper 70s.

By this weekend, high pressure ridging will slowly start to re-establish across the region allowing for fewer storms, and eventually hotter afternoons starting Sunday.

It still looks like high pressure will try to re-establish itself across the region next week which should help to decrease our rain chances at the expense of hotter temperatures, and perhaps a chance at another heat wave returning mid-month.

So enjoy the storms (and less hot temperatures) this week!

Check the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

