Heat stays on...slightly better chance of storms

Acadiana's high summer heat continued Monday with readings topping out in the mid-90s for the third consecutive day.

Tuesday should bring more of the same, but deeper tropical moisture and a little more in the way of instability should allow for a slightly better chance of scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Heat indices in Acadiana Monday reached as high as 109-112°...but they should not be quite as high tomorrow...nonetheless they'll be well over 100° during the afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

In the near term this Monday evening, look for the possibility of some storms in the region before activity quiets down after 10pm.

Temperatures overnight will drop into the sultry mid-upper 70s.

Highs Tuesday will be back in the low-mid 90s depending on the time of the onset of shower and thunderstorm activity.

Wednesday should bring much the same, although there are hints our chances of a few afternoon storms might be a little lower.

Little change is anticipated for the rest of the week with partly cloudy, hot and humid conditions likely along with the chance of scattered afternoon storms.

Atmospheric moisture should be a little lower in the area toward the weekend as high pressure aloft begins to rebuild into the region.

Rob Perillo/KATC

So expect highs in the mid-90s and lower end rain chances for the weekend.

Next week it does appear that a fizzling frontal trough could enhance the risk of storms by mid-week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

In the tropics, all is relatively quiet with the risk of a disturbance by the Florida/Georgia Coasts down to a 20% chance of development.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The tropics looks to stay quiet for at least the next week...possibly two.

