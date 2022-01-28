Freezing start to weekend but a mild finish

This weekend will be filled with lots of sunshine for Acadiana...it will start with freezing temperatures Saturday morning but will finish with milder readings in the mid-upper 60s Sunday!

Look for temperatures overnight through Saturday morning to drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s...not a pipe-busting cold, but certainly protect the plants and take care of the pets.

Wall to wall sunshine with temperatures reaching the mid-50s are anticipated for our Saturday, and with light winds, it will feel markedly milder than the mid-50s we experienced this Friday.

It shouldn't be as cold, and is expected to be above freezing Saturday night into Sunday morning with readings mostly in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Our winds will turn west-southwesterly Sunday allowing for a nice afternoon warm-up with temperatures soaring back into the mid-upper 60s.

Mild temperatures and an unsettled pattern with scattered showers are in the forecast early next week, with eventually a good chance of showers and some thunderstorms arriving Wednesday night into Thursday morning with our next cold front.

While no severe weather is in the forecast at this time, some soaking rains could be a possibility Wednesday into Thursday.

And while temperatures may reach the mid-70s Wednesday, "winter" will return for the end of next week/weekend with highs dropping into the 40s and 50s while overnight lows dip into the mid-upper 20s to lower 30s.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

