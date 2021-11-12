Foggy start followed by mostly sunny, mild Friday

Good Friday morning Acadiana!

It's a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

We are noticing a reduction in visibility due to patchy dense fog this morning.

A dense fog ADVISORY will be in effect until 8 am, so keep that in mind if you're heading out on the roadways.

Expect that fog to quickly lift out of here as the morning wears on.

That will give way to a mostly and mild Friday as temperatures push the middle 70s.

A secondary frontal boundary will push through pretty quietly this evening.

Winds will pick up a bit out of the north a little later on tonight behind that boundary.

Cooler air will quickly be filtering into the area.

Expect a chilly start to Saturday with readings in the middle 40s, but it may actually fee closer to the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Highs will struggle to reach the lower 60s Saturday afternoon despite full sunshine.

We'll see northerly winds at around 10-15 mph.

Cold by Sunday morning with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

More sunshine anticipated for Sunday as temperatures top out milder near 70°.

The pattern will stay relatively nice through the first parts of the new week, but temperatures will be on a moderating trend.

Have a great weekend!