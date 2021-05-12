Finally, some drier air/nice weather on the way

Finally, Acadiana will see drier and rather nice weather for the rest of the week and into the front end of the weekend...but enjoy it, as next week it appears that we will resume a wet pattern that has pretty much defined this month to date.

In the near term, lingering clouds will stay with us overnight as temperatures drop into the more comfortable low-mid 60s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Thursday will likely bring a sun and cloud mix, with more clouds in the morning and likely more intervals of sun into the afternoon...it should be a very nice day.

Temperatures Thursday will likely top out in the mid-70s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

It looks to get even better Thursday night into Friday morning as skies clear and temperatures drop into the refreshing mid-upper 50s.

Lots of sunshine with high temperatures near 80° are expected Friday.

The weekend looks rather nice, at least for through midday Sunday with fair to partly cloudy skies accompanied by temperatures in the lower to possibly mid 80s.

Moisture will begin to return from the Gulf Saturday night into Sunday translating to more clouds, especially later Sunday afternoon and the slight chance of a shower or thundershower late in the day...any shower activity would be more likely into Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas Sunday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Unfortunately, it appears that we will be getting back to a pattern of daily rain chances next week as tropical moisture gradually increases throughout the week.

This may not only mean a good chance of scattered showers and storms each day, but we could run into more flooding issues down the road...stay tuned.

And the long range pattern keeps better than normal rain chances going possibly into the following weekend as well.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

