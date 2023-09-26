Fewer showers as summer temperatures hang on

The prospects for rain in Acadiana will dry up later this week as summer-like temperatures stay for the foreseeable future.

In the near term, a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible through Tuesday evening with any activity likely to taper after 8 pm.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures and dew points will drop into the low-mid 70s overnight with some patchy fog possible toward daybreak thanks to nearly calm winds.

Wednesday will be a mostly sunny day with scattered clouds into the afternoon. Temperatures will climb toward the mid-90s with heat indices pushing into the low 100s...so yeah, still summer-like.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The chance of an afternoon/early evening shower or storm will drop to near 20% Wednesday, and then no better than 5-10% for the rest of the week.

This weekend a drier airmass will move in from the north-northeast which should help to bring down our dew points and humidity making it feel a little more comfortable at night and during the early mornings into next week.

In the long-term, there is very little chance of any significant rainfall through the next 10 days with daytime highs continuing in the lower 90s while morning lows eventually get into the mid-upper 60s.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Tuesday marked the 125th-90° day in Lafayette, and given the current forecast, we'll beat the record of 130 -90° days set in 2005...the last of every heat record/metric will then be broken this year!

Rob Perillo/KATC

Meanwhile in the tropics, Tropical Storm Phillipe continues to hang on northeast of the Caribbean while the next system to follow will likely become a depression and tropical storm thereafter.

The next name on the list is "Rina".

Rob Perillo/KATC

Both aforementioned systems will remain Atlantic storms and are no threats to the Gulf of Mexico.

A little closer to home, a broad upper low and unsettled weather from the Western Caribbean to the Eastern Gulf will keep areas such as Florida and the Bahamas on the wet and unsettled side for the next several days...no developments are anticipated here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel