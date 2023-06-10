Watch Now
Few showers become fewer while heat wave develops

h1.png
Rob Perillo/KATC
h1.png
h2.png
Micro_Climate_Heat_Index_Lafayette_1.png
Posted at 5:05 PM, Jun 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-10 18:05:29-04

A ridge of high pressure aloft will continue to build toward the Gulf Coast over the next week to 10 days, lowering rain chances into next week and allowing for Acadiana's first summer heat wave to follow.

In the near term, we're watching storms in Northwest Louisiana Saturday afternoon drift southeastward into this evening.

Some storms, a few potentially strong, could impact portions of Central and Western Louisiana, and northwestern portions of Acadiana into this evening, however, all of our model guidance weakens that activity as it approaches Central Acadiana.

hrrr sat.gif

The Storm Prediction Center does have portions of Acadiana, mainly from Lafayette northwestward hatched in for a slight risk of severe storms, a level 2 out of 5, for the evening/overnight hours should the storms persist.

svr.png

The main threat of any severe storms would primarily be damaging winds and hail.

Latest Power Doppler 3, Acadianas Doppler Radar

For now, we have limited rain chances primarily for northwest and northern portions of Acadiana overnight, but in all likelihood there could be a few light showers/sprinkles possible overnight as temperatures settle toward the low-mid 70s by morning.

Sunday and Monday look partly cloudy, hot and humid with a less than 20% chance of an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm with highs reaching the low to mid-90s.

Rain chances look to decrease to 10% or less most of next week and into the following weekend as upper high pressure expands across the region.

temps sat.gif

Daytime highs will be in the low-mid 90s Sunday and Monday, rising slowly toward the upper 90s into next week.

h1.png
Micro_Climate_Heat_Index_Lafayette_1.png

In addition our dew points will rise into the mid to possibly upper 70s into next week which will in all likelihood raise our heat index values from near 100-103° Sunday and Monday to closer to 105-100° next week...in other words, full summer high heat and heat indices are on the way.

h2.png

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------
