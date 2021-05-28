Few scattered thundershowers around Saturday; very nice weather on the way by the end of the holiday weekend

Outside of a few sprinkles early this evening, expect partly cloudy skies overnight as low temperatures drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

An upper-level disturbance will be diving out of Texas on Saturday, but it does appear that the bulk of the energy will stay just off to our west.

However, with a little daytime heating and a frontal boundary pushing through, we can not rule out a few scattered thundershowers lurking around the area.

Bradley HRRR Model

Best rain chances will likely set-up across SW/W Acadiana.

Otherwise, we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies out there as temperatures top out in the lower 80s.

It will be slightly cooler heading into tomorrow evening/night as that front drops to our south.

In fact, temperatures will be heading for the lower 60s by Sunday morning.

Mostly sunny skies and lower humidity for our Sunday, so hopefully you'll be able to get out there and enjoy it.

A bit warmer going into Memorial Day on Monday.

Bradley Memorial Day

We'll see those afternoon highs climbing into the mid-upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.

A pretty typical early June weather pattern will take shape throughout the rest of next with about a 30-40% chance of rain by the middle and latter half of the week.

No major weather systems look to be on the horizon.

Y'all have a great holiday weekend!

In the tropics:

All is quiet in the tropics will no new developments expected at least through the next 5 days

