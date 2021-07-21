Feeling more like a typical summer pattern

After a wet three weeks to start July, and after rain or storms that have been registered in the area over the last 30 consecutive days, Acadiana finally appears to be getting in track for a more "typical" and relatively quieter summer weather.

There will still be he chance of afternoon storms (near 40% Thursday and about 30% Friday), but with that expect more sunshine, and consequently more heat.

Rob Perillo/KATC

High pressure in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico will slowly slide westward into the weekend insuring that Acadiana's rain chances should stay in the 20-30% range during the afternoon hours.

This means our daytime highs will more consistently reach the lower 90s, and given our usual humidity, heat indices will begin to push into the 100-105° range over the next few days.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The forecast next week calls for much of the same with the risk of afternoon storms bouncing between 20-40% as minor tropical waves traverse the Gulf while overall, high pressure remains the dominant larger scale feature.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile in the tropics, while quiet across the Atlantic Basin, the National Hurricane Center is beginning to look at the feature that enhanced our local rain chances earlier this week in the form of a weak disturbance along the Mississippi and Alabama Border.

Rob Perillo/KATC

There is a 20% chance of development possible with this feature as it approaches the Atlantic near South Carolina over the next couple of days.

This disturbance could eventually move to the west-southwest back toward the Gulf and could have an influence on our local rain chances a day or two next week...but for now, it's not a concern nor factored in our current forecast.

Rob Perillo/KATC

On the climate front, smoke from fires in the West and the Pacific Northwest has been dominating much of the country producing poor vertical visibility at times and will continue to do so into the weekend...most of it however, stays away from Acadiana for now.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel