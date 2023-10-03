Fall temperatures to arrive this weekend

Acadiana can expect the first taste of fall temperatures by this weekend, but before then another hot summer day is expected Wednesday followed by cloudy and more unsettled weather, with the chance of showers, Thursday into Friday.

In the near term, the dew points and relative humidity inched upward Tuesday with a milder and more humid night ahead for most of Acadiana through Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will bring another partly cloudy, hot and humid day with temperatures topping out in the low-mid 90s...and like today, the heat index could climb to 100-104°.

Rob Perillo/KATC

By Thursday clouds should move into the area in advance of a cool front that is set to arrive Friday.

Scattered showers, and a few storms are expected to develop west to east across the area starting later Thursday afternoon, with some sporadic shower activity in the mix overnight, ending sometime by midday Friday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain chances will be in the 30-40% range for now...and do not expect much significant rainfall to help with our ongoing "exceptional" drought.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Look for highs in the upper 80s to near 90° Thursday, and then we should be done with the 90s for at least a week and a half.

Highs Friday will be in the mid-80s falling into the 60s at night.

This weekend will be breezy and cool with plenty of clouds Saturday helping it to look like fall too.

Mostly sunny skies should return Sunday.

Look for highs this weekend to top out in the mid-upper 70s while overnight lows dip into the refreshing 50s.

The pattern looks to stay dry most of next week with temperatures moderating toward the end of the week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

