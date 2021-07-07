Elevated rain chances remain

A good chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast for Acadiana into the weekend.

After an early sun & cloud mix Thursday, look for scattered storms to develop in the afternoon with activity slow to dissipate into the evening.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Ample tropical moisture and a general weakness in the upper atmosphere persists into Friday allowing for good chances of scattered storms with several rounds during the day possible.

High temperatures as we finish out the week will continue to top out in the mid-80s.

Rain chances Thursday and Friday will stay near the 70% range.

Scattered, primarily afternoon showers and storms will stay in the local forecast into the weekend...and next week too...however, instability is expected to be a little lower on top of there being a little less atmospheric moisture to work with.

As a result, rain chances should drop into the 40-50% range this weekend, and will likely stay in that realm through most of next week.

Daytime highs should commensurately edge upward, pushing the upper 80s to lower 90s this weekend into next week.

While typical for July, there appears to be no completely rain free days for Acadiana anytime soon.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile in the tropics, Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall early Wednesday north of Tamp near the Big Bend of Florida, and was slowly weakening as it advanced into Southern Georgia Wednesday afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Locally heavy tropical rains will remain the main concern with this system as it rides up the Eastern Seaboard through Friday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Elsewhere, there are no other suspect areas, and there appears to be a couple of modest plumes of African Dust crossing the Atlantic, with a leading area of dust in the Eastern Caribbean which may work its way toward the Gulf later this weekend.

