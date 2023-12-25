Dry, cool pattern gets colder later this week

Acadiana will get to enjoy a dry and cool pattern for much of the week with temperatures nudging downward toward the freezing mark for at least a couple of mornings later this week into the weekend.

In the near term, look for mostly cloudy skies and seasonably chilly temperatures overnight through Tuesday morning with high clouds thinning at times.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A nearly full "Cold" Moon will peak through some of the clouds...the moon will be full tomorrow evening.

Lows Tuesday morning will range from the upper 30s north to the lower 40s south.

Tuesday will bring further thinning of high clouds to the point we'll see some sunny intervals.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Highs Tuesday will top out in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Additional clouds, perhaps an insignificant sprinkle will be possible Tuesday night ahead of a cold front that arrives Wednesday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The next front should usher the coldest temperatures of the season to Acadiana but it won't be a pipe-buster.

Do look for temperatures to drop into the lower 30s, and likely upper 20s for the northern parishes of the area Thursday and Friday nights...just the plants and pets will need attention.

Mostly sunny skies are anticipated Thursday into the weekend with highs in the mid-50s moderating into the 60s for the weekend.

The weekend should bring chilly mornings with milder afternoons.

Thereafter, a weak front may push through the area late New Year's Eve into New Year's Day but few, if any showers are expected at this time.

Low temperatures for NYE should be in the mid-40s.

It appears our next best chance of rain may arrive around January 3rd and/or 4th (mid-next week)...see the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

