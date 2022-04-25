Cooler temperatures for a couple of days

In the wake of Monday's front, Acadiana can expect more comfortable and cooler weather for a couple of days before warmer temperatures and humidity returns later this week into the weekend.

In the near term, scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder will slowly taper across the region through the evening hours with rain chances eventually decreasing to 20% after midnight.

Lingering clouds and a few isolated showers will be possible into Tuesday morning, but by the latter part of the afternoon the sun is expected to return.

It will become breezy and more comfortable with temperatures barely reaching the mid-70s Tuesday after a morning start in the low-mid 60s.

The most refreshing and coolest temperatures will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with readings dropping into the low-mid 50s.

Wall to wall sun, comfortable humidity along with highs near 80° are expected Wednesday...now designated as the best weather day of the week!

Temperatures will again drop into the 50s Wednesday night into Thursday morning with more sunshine and temperatures topping out in the low-mid 80s Thursday afternoon.

A moderating temperature and humidity trend will take place later this week, with breezy, warm and humid conditions likely Friday into the weekend.

The forecast for Festival International looks quite favorable although there will be a 20% chance of an isolated mainly daytime shower Saturday, and perhaps a few showers Sunday, but best rain chances may hold off until Sunday night and/or into Monday.

Much of next week is looking warm and humid with our next front, hopefully arriving a week from Thursday...our cool front's days are becoming numbered!

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

