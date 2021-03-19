Cool start for astronomical spring; milder Sunday

While spring officially starts on the astronomical calendar at 4:37 am Saturday, it's still going to continue to feel and look like winter for Acadiana with temperatures starting in the 40s accompanied by mostly cloudy skies.

KATC Weather/Rob Perillo

Clouds will likely dominate most of our Saturday but there should be a few brief intervals of sun from time to time.

High temperatures will top out in the lower 60s Saturday...some 10 degrees below normal for the time of year.

KATC Weather/Rob Perillo

Clouds should thin Saturday night into early Sunday with partly sunny skies and temperatures rebounding into the lower 70s Sunday afternoon.

KATC Weather/Rob Perillo

Breezy and milder weather is expected Monday as clouds increase ahead of several weather-makers that will be impacting our area mid-next week.

The details of next week's weather systems remains quite murky with healthy prospects of showers and storms developing for the Tuesday through Wednesday night time period.

KATC Weather/Rob Perillo

It remains speculative as to whether there will be any severe weather threats, although this is the time of year for it.

For now, our best chance of stronger storms will be into Wednesday, but look for forecast adjustments in the days ahead.

It also is early for rain totals next week, but a several inch soaking is certainly a possibility.

KATC Weather/Rob Perillo

The the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------

