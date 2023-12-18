Cool, dry near term; milder potentially wet into the weekend

Acadiana's dry winter chill will gradually moderate this week with milder temperatures, and an unsettled pattern that is expected to develop into the weekend.

In the near term, a frost will possible for portions of Acadiana, primarily along and north of the I-10 corridor tonight.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Lows will range from the lower 30s for the northern parishes of Acadiana, while the rest of us will be mostly in the mid-30s.

After the chilly start Tuesday, look for a sun and high cloud mix with temperatures cooler than Monday by some 8-10 degrees, in the lower 60s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

It won't be as cold Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as our winds gradually turn more easterly then east-southeasterly with lows generally ranging from the mid-upper 30s to lower 40s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Wednesday and Thursday will bring more high clouds with some sun, but warmer afternoon highs, climbing back into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Overnight lows will also moderate into the 50s later this week.

The pattern become rather unsettled and wet as early as Friday, but more likely this weekend, and perhaps through Christmas and into mid-next week.

A few showers may be possible Friday with higher rain chances likely developing potentially for Saturday and perhaps more so, Sunday, Christmas Eve.

Rob Perillo/KATC

There could be lingering showers for Christmas Day and a few days later before drier cooler air returns to the area.

While too early to guess, Acadiana could be in for a decent soaking anytime from the 24th through a day or two after Christmas...with anywhere from an inch or two, or more could be possible...more on this tomorrow.

Rob Perillo/KATC

We do know, that it should be a mild for this holiday weekend with highs pushing into the lower 70s perhaps through Christmas Day, while overnight lows warm back into the lower 60s.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Odds of a white Christmas for Acadiana: The climatological chance of a white Christmas in Acadiana in any given year is 00.05% (or once every 2000 years)...this year the odds are much lower!

Rob Perillo/KATC

Elsewhere, the nearest white Christmas to Acadiana will likely by northern New Mexico into the Rockies.

------------------------------------------------------------

