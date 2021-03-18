Cool and dry conditions remain in place

Well, what a difference a day can make!

After a stormy Wednesday, sunshine and blue skies were back on Thursday with cooler temperatures in the 60s.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to bank into the area over the next couple of days giving way to nice and quiet conditions.

Expect mainly clear skies tonight as low temperatures drop back into the middle 40s... Kind of a little early Spring chill feel to the air!

(Bradley) Low temps.

Mostly sunny skies will be in place tomorrow morning, but some low-level clouds will try and work in by the afternoon.

It will be another quiet day as afternoon highs struggle to get out of the 50s. Some locations may briefly get into the lower 60s.

(Bradley) High temps

Winds will remain out of the north at around 10-15 mph.

Another chilly one going into tomorrow night/Saturday morning as temperatures will be falling into the lower 40s.

Fair skies can be expected through the course of the weekend.

I'd expect to see some clouds lurking around the area, but nothing that will cause any issues.

In fact, rain chances will remain nonexistent through the weekend.

Expect low-mid 60s on Saturday and right around 70° for Sunday afternoon.

Quiet start to next week before the pattern starts to turn a bit more unsettled for the middle parts of next week.

(Bradley) Long range Euro

It's still a little too early to say whether or not we would be at risk for any severe weather, but something we will keep an eye on and monitor in the days ahead.

Until then, enjoy the quiet and cooler weather we will have in place!

