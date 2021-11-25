Cool and breezy Friday; scattered rains return Saturday night

Any leftover showers will come to an end this evening.

We'll be turning chilly and breezy tonight.

Overnight lows will be heading down into the lower and middle 40s.

And with a northerly wind in place, wind chills will likely be in the upper 30s first thing Friday morning!

Bradley Graf Model

Expect sunshine mixed with a good amount of high-level clouds throughout Friday.

It'll be cool with high temperatures only topping out in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Cold conditions Friday night into Saturday morning with readings likely in the middle to upper 30s.

Some patchy frost could be possible, especially across northern parishes.

Most of Saturday will remain dry and cool (lower 60s) under mostly cloudy skies.

However, scattered rains will move in late Saturday into Saturday night as another upper-level feature pushes through.

0.5"-1.5" of rainfall could be possible with this system.

Rain should begin to taper off by the latter half of Sunday morning as we stay cool with afternoon highs once again only in the lower 60s.

Very nice weather will look to follow into the early parts of next week.

Have a great rest of the holiday weekend!

