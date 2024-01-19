Cold weekend; mild and soaking wet next week

More weather "whiplash" is on tap for Acadiana with full winter temperatures this weekend, swinging to spring-like temperatures and multiple-day soaking rain threats expected for next week.

In the near term, Hard Freeze Warnings are in effect for most of Acadiana except the immediate coastal areas for Friday night and again Saturday night.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The cold won't be as brutal as what the area experienced earlier in the week, but the pipes, plants, pets etc will continue to need your attention this weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures will drop below freezing Friday night around midnight in most areas, dropping into the low-mid 20s by morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Wind chills as low as the mid-upper teens are expected early Saturday morning thanks to breezy northeasterly winds persisting.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Sunny skies, breezy conditions and temperatures staying in the 40s are anticipated Saturday, with wind chills staying mostly in the 30s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Another hard freeze, albeit with lighter winds is expected again for Saturday night into Sunday morning.

It stays chilly with clouds returning Sunday as highs struggle to reach 50°.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Next week will bring a dramatic change to the area with much milder temperatures and high rain chances.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The risk of several rounds of locally heavy rainfall will be possible next week, starting late Monday/Monday night into early Tuesday.

More rounds of rain and storms are expected through at least Thursday, but timing and intensity of each round is too difficult to estimate at this time.

There could also be a lower end severe weather threat or two with the weather systems next week, but conditions look marginal at this time and no outlooks have been issued by the Storm Prediction Center at this time.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Meanwhile, the rain totals will be the big story with the Weather Prediction Center calling for 4-7" or more of rainfall between Primarily Monday and Thursday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The Euro & GFS models also show soaking rains but today they have backed off of some much higher amounts.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Nonetheless, there could be some localized flood threats, depending on how the storm systems work their way through the area so stay with KATC for the latest.

For now...there are no other significant col outbreaks expected at least through the first week of February...but winter will not be done for the area by then...with a few more weeks to go!

KATC 10 Day Forecast

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel