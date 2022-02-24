Chilly with plenty of cloud cover into the weekend

Breezy and cool weather will return to Acadiana into Friday with plenty of cool, lingering cloud cover likely through the weekend.

The same front that passed through Acadiana yesterday bringing cooler air Wednesday night moved back northward Thursday afternoon as temperatures once again neared 80°.

The same front is expected to push back through the region Thursday evening accompanied by scattered rain shower activity ahead, along and behind the front.

Rob Perillo/KATC

While rain chances will be on the high side...near 70-80% Thursday night, rain totals are expected to be light, generally 1/2" or less.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures will drop into the mid-40s by morning while wind chills push close to the upper 30s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Lingering clouds, a few spotty showers, breezy and cool conditions are expected for our Friday with temperatures staying in the 40s most of the day, perhaps reaching the lower 50s for an afternoon high.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A few light sprinkles may be around for the COVID Heroes Parade in Lafayette Friday evening, with temperatures holding in the mid-upper 40s, accompanied by a little bit of a wind chill, so dress warmly and in layers!

Cloudy skies and seasonably chilly temperatures are expected to remain through the entire weekend with highs in the upper 50s to near 60° Saturday and mid-50s Sunday.

There will be a few scattered showers in the region, mainly beginning late Saturday night into Sunday.

Parades this weekend will be chilly, mostly in the 50s but there should be less in the way of any wind chill.

Skies will finally clear Monday, with daytime temperatures warming into the mid 60s. It should be in the 50s again for the Queen's Parade Monday evening.

And after a chilly start, Mardi Gras is looking partly sunny and milder with temperatures topping out in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The rest of next week looks milder with daytime highs rising into the mid-upper 70s and perhaps reaching the lower 80s for next weekend.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest details.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel