Watch Now
WeatherTodays Forecast

Actions

Chilly nights with sunny and milder afternoons this weekend

Just Sun.jpg
Rob Perillo/KATC
Just Sun.jpg
Posted at 4:41 PM, Dec 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-29 17:41:54-05

Chilly winter nights followed by milder afternoons are anticipated for Acadiana this weekend with any shower activity holding off until around daybreak Monday.

ICAST Lows Tonight.png

Look for a light frost and/or freeze for most of the area through Saturday morning with temperatures warming into the lower 60s for the afternoon under lots of sunshine.

ICAST High Tomorrow.png

Much the same can be expected Saturday night into Sunday, but with Sunday afternoon's temperatures pushing toward the mild, lower 70s.

ICAST Lows Tomorrow Night.png

Temperatures around midnight Sunday night (NYE) will be in the lower 50s.

GRAF Long Range.png

Next weather system to impact the area will be a weak disturbance arriving Monday morning which could generate mostly scattered, light showers.

graf fri.gif

Those showers Monday will end by midday, with some sun possible late.

After a cool and quite period into Tuesday, a more robust weather system is anticipated for Wednesday, and then again toward the following weekend.

euro fri.gif

Both systems will be capable of producing an inch or two of rain.

Euro Precip Potential Louisiana.png

Temperatures will stay below normal much of next week into the following weekend.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.