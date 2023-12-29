Chilly nights with sunny and milder afternoons this weekend

Chilly winter nights followed by milder afternoons are anticipated for Acadiana this weekend with any shower activity holding off until around daybreak Monday.
Look for a light frost and/or freeze for most of the area through Saturday morning with temperatures warming into the lower 60s for the afternoon under lots of sunshine.
Much the same can be expected Saturday night into Sunday, but with Sunday afternoon's temperatures pushing toward the mild, lower 70s.
Temperatures around midnight Sunday night (NYE) will be in the lower 50s.
Next weather system to impact the area will be a weak disturbance arriving Monday morning which could generate mostly scattered, light showers.
Those showers Monday will end by midday, with some sun possible late.
After a cool and quite period into Tuesday, a more robust weather system is anticipated for Wednesday, and then again toward the following weekend.
Both systems will be capable of producing an inch or two of rain.
Temperatures will stay below normal much of next week into the following weekend.
See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.
