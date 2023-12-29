Chilly nights with sunny and milder afternoons this weekend

Chilly winter nights followed by milder afternoons are anticipated for Acadiana this weekend with any shower activity holding off until around daybreak Monday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Look for a light frost and/or freeze for most of the area through Saturday morning with temperatures warming into the lower 60s for the afternoon under lots of sunshine.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Much the same can be expected Saturday night into Sunday, but with Sunday afternoon's temperatures pushing toward the mild, lower 70s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures around midnight Sunday night (NYE) will be in the lower 50s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Next weather system to impact the area will be a weak disturbance arriving Monday morning which could generate mostly scattered, light showers.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Those showers Monday will end by midday, with some sun possible late.

After a cool and quite period into Tuesday, a more robust weather system is anticipated for Wednesday, and then again toward the following weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Both systems will be capable of producing an inch or two of rain.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures will stay below normal much of next week into the following weekend.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel