Chances lower, but scattered storms stay

Scattered afternoon showers and storms will stay in the forecast for Acadiana Wednesday into Thursday, but the risk of getting wet by the activity is expected to be slightly lower, before rising again into the weekend.

Rain chances are set closer to 40-50% (or perhaps slightly lower) over the next couple of days thanks to a slightly drier and less unstable atmosphere.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures should top out in the upper 80s to near 90° Wednesday through Friday.

A frontal system is expected to drop south into Southern Louisiana by Saturday which will likely enhance our rain chances beginning late Friday afternoon/evening and into most of the day Saturday.

With any luck, the frontal system (or at least the deepest moisture & instability) may drift far enough into the coastal parishes and/or offshore to allow for perhaps some drier days for Sunday into Monday...but for now we're still keeping the chance of storms in the forecast...but the probabilities are a little lower than what we were forecasting yesterday.

And what comes down, must go back up, so the frontal zone is likely to back up northward over our area into mid-next week which should allow for higher rain chances in the region to continue through at least next Wednesday.

With any luck, it appears the pattern will change more significantly beyond the 7-8 day time-frame with more normal summer heat, humidity and a lower risk of scattered afternoon storms to finish out next week...barring any tropical surprises.

Speaking of the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring two disturbances in the tropical Atlantic...95L and 97L.

Both systems have a low to medium chance of development over the next 5 days respectively, with the latter, 97L showing more promise for development toward the Caribbean at this time.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The GFS model does indeed track 97L and brings a potential low end tropical system toward the Gulf in about a week's time.

So there could be something up in the Gulf next week provided 97L stays ahead of, and eludes any significant African Dust along its Atlantic & Caribbean trek over the next week.

