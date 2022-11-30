Brief winter chill; milder weekend

A winter chill has returned to Acadiana following the arrival of a robust cool front Wednesday morning.

Temperatures overnight through Thursday morning are expected to dip into the mid-upper 30s for most locations, but closer to the lower 40s toward the coast and St Mary Parish.

Most plants should be okay through Thursday morning thanks to a breeze keeping any frost at bay, but insure the pets have a warm place to stay.

Expect clear skies overnight with plenty of sun with temperatures warming into the lower 60s for most folks Thursday afternoon.

Our brief cool stint will come to an end Thursday night into Friday morning as our winds turn back around out of the east to southeast.

Temperatures should bottom out in the mid-upper 40s early Thursday night but may moderate into the low-mid 50s by daybreak Friday.

Breezy southerly winds will usher milder temperatures back into the mid-70s under partly cloudy skies Friday afternoon.

Another cool front will approach the region this weekend but is expected to stall just north of the area before a slow retreat Sunday.

The weekend then should be filled with plenty of clouds, perhaps a few showers Saturday, with temperatures pushing into the upper 70s, while overnight lows moderate back into the 60s.

Much of next week looks to stay unseasonably mild/warm with daytime highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s until Thursday when our next front arrives.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

There's no real cold air on the horizon for Acadiana any time soon, but models are hinting at a pretty decent cold front come mid-December...we'll see!

Meanwhile, in the last 36 hours there were well over 200 severe weather reports (and counting) with yesterday's/last night's storms across the Gulf South and Southeast U.S.

There were two fatalities and additional injuries with a tornado in Montgomery County in Alabama, while a tornado in Caldwell Parish, Louisiana was responsible for at least two injuries there.

