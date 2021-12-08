Breezy, much warmer; storms early Saturday

Breezy and warmer weather is on tap for Acadiana for the rest of the week, but after a stormy start Saturday, look for cooler conditions to return Saturday night into Sunday.

A warm front will move northward through the area overnight into Thursday allowing for temperatures to hold in the low-mid 50s early Wednesday evening, but likely rise toward daybreak as clouds and some fog returns to the area.

Rob Perillo/KATC

It will become breezy and milder for our Thursday with the chance of a few scattered showers, perhaps an isolated thunderstorm into the afternoon as the warm front works in tandem with a few weak upper disturbances rolling through the area.

After any morning fog, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies for our Thursday.

Temperatures Thursday will top out in the mid-upper 70s, and will hold closer to the lower 70s overnight through Friday morning courtesy of an extended southerly flow of winds coming from the milder Gulf of Mexico.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Friday will be a partly to mostly cloudy, windy and warm with temperatures approaching the lower 80s for the afternoon...which is near record breaking territory. The record for Friday is 82° set in 2007 so it will be rather a close call.

Conditions will change rapidly Saturday as our next cold front rips through the area.

Showers and storms remain likely, especially for Saturday morning with breezy, cooler and drier conditions expected later Saturday afternoon.

Some storms Saturday could be strong, with the Storm Prediction Center hatching portions of the area in for a "marginal risk" of a few severe storms that could produce damaging winds and/or an isolated tornado. We'll have a better feel for the threat of severe weather if any, by Thursday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Highs early Saturday will be in the mid-70s but readings will fall into the 50s behind the front Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures by Sunday morning will be back into the lower 40s.

Look for plenty of sun and cool temperatures Sunday, but another warm-up is expected into next week with daytime highs consistently threatening the upper 70s to near 80° Tuesday through the rest of the week.

Most of Acadiana's 10 Day Forecast looks much warmer than normal, which is highs in the mid-60s accompanied by lows in the mid-40s.

And currently we see no truly cold air impacting the region for the rest of the month...but that could always change!

